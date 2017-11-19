India vs Sri Lanka: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Speaks at End of Day 4 in Kolkata

The match may be heading towards a draw after the first four days but India could have pulled back things had Lanka been restricted in their run scoring.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the ongoing Test match versus Sri Lanka at the Eden Garden in Kolkata. On Sunday, Bhuvi talked about what India could have done differently to stop Sri Lanka from taking a first innings lead.

Bhuvi said the bowlers could have been patient while trying to get rid of the Sri Lankan lower order and that they tried too hard resulting in the tourists taking a 122-run lead in the first Test.

Replying to India’s first innings score of 172, the Lankans rode veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath’s fighting 67 to post 294 on the board after being 201/7 at one stage. They resumed at the overnight score of 165/4 on Day 4 at the Eden Gardens.

“When we were watching how Sri Lanka were bowling, we were excited to bowl on that wicket. We tried too hard and could have stopped a few runs but the only thing we could have done is we could have been patient,” Bhuvneshwar told reporters at the post day media interaction. (With IANS inputs)