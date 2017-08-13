'Hardik Pandya can be most dangerous Test batsman', Twitter reacts to Indian all-rounders ton against Sri Lanka

Hardik Pandya went into overdrive and put on 20 runs with Mohammed Shami (8), whilst reaching his half-century off 61 balls. Twitter went mad after the all-rounder's swashbuckling knock, and here's how some of the biggest names reacted to Pandya's ton.

Hardik Pandya raced to his maiden international century off 86 balls as India were bowled out for 487 immediately after lunch on day two of the third Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday.

At the break, Pandya was unbeaten on 108 (93 balls, 8 fours and 7 sixes) while Umesh Yadav was batting on 3 as they added 66 runs for the last wicket, but the all-rounder fell on the third delivery after the restart.

With India resuming at 329 for 6, Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha (16) looked to bat for time in a bid to resurrect India's floundering first innings.

But they could only add 10 more runs to their overnight partnership as Saha was caught at gully off Vishwa Fernando (2-87) off the 9th ball of the morning.

Kuldeep Yadav (26) batted resolutely though and put on 62 runs with Pandya for the 8th wicket.

In doing so they took India past 400 in the 110th over, something that seemed unlikely at stumps on day one. The former then fell immediately afterwards caught behind off Lakshan Sandakan (4-132).

India became the first team to score 400-plus in three successive Tests of a series on Lankan soil.

Pandya then went into overdrive and put on 20 runs with Mohammed Shami (8), whilst reaching his half-century off 61 balls. Twitter went mad after the all-rounder's swashbuckling knock, and here's how some of the biggest names reacted to Pandya's ton.

Wow ! What an incredible century by @hardikpandya7 . Well done mere KungFu Pandya. Mazaa aa gaya.#INDvSL " Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 13, 2017

Hardik Pandya can be the most dangerous Test batsman with a #11 as partner.#SLvInd " Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 13, 2017

Happy to use the word "memorable" for this century from @hardikpandya7. There is class here " Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 13, 2017

What an unbelievable innings by Hardik Pandya.Counter attack at its best.Scored his first 50 of 61 balls ,the second of 25.Brilliant#INDvSL " Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 13, 2017

Hardik Pandya becomes the first Indian player to score 100 runs in a session before Lunch in Test cricket. #SLvIND " Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 13, 2017

Power packed century Power packed celebrations Power packed reception back in the dressing room Power Pandya!@hardikpandya7💪🏻 #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/j8VzpMv9rC " BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2017

With inputs from PTI

