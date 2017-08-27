India vs Sri Lanka: 3rd ODI scorecard

Pallekele, Aug 27 (IANS) Following is the final scorecard of the third One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

With eight rus to win for India, the crowd hurled bottles on the field and as a result the umpires stopped play. But after players left the field, security persons got the stadium emptied and the umpires then decided to resume the match.

Sri Lanka Innings:

Niroshan Dickwella lbw b Jasprit Bumrah 13

Dinesh Chandimal c Jasprit Bumrah b Hardik Pandya 36

Kusal Mendis c Rohit Sharma b Jasprit Bumrah 1

Lahiru Thirimanne c Kedar Jadhav b Jasprit Bumrah 80

Angelo Mathews lbw b Kedar Jadhav 11

Chamara Kapugedera b Axar 14

Milinda Siriwardana b Jasprit Bumrah 29

Akila Dananjaya b Jasprit Bumrah 2

Dushmantha Chameera run out (Dhoni/Bhuvneshwar) 6

Vishwa Fernando not out 5

Lasith Malinga not out 1

Extras: (b 4, lb 7, w 8) 19

Total: in 50 overs 217/9

Fall of Wickets:

18-1 (Niroshan Dickwella, 3.4 overs), 28-2 (Kusal Mendis, 7.4), 100-3 (Dinesh Chandimal, 25.4), 138-4 (Angelo Mathews, 34.4), 159-5 (Lahiru Thirimanne, 39.3), 181-6 (Chamara Kapugedera, 43.6), 191-7 (Akila Dananjaya, 45.5), 201-8 (Milinda Siriwardana, 47.4), 210-9 (Dushmantha Chameera, 48.4)

Bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9-2-41-0

Jasprit Bumrah 10-2-27-5

Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-49-0

Hardik Pandya 8-0-42-1

Axar Patel 10-1-35-1

Kedar Jadhav 3-0-12-1

India Innings:

Rohit Sharma not out 124

Shikhar Dhawan b Lasith Malinga 5

Virat Kohli c Dushmantha Chameera b Vishwa Fernando 3

Lokesh Rahul c Lahiru Thirimanne b Akila Dananjaya 17

Kedar Jadhav lbw b Akila Dananjaya 0

MS Dhoni not out 67

Extras: (b 0, lb 1, w 1) 2

Total: in 45.1 overs 218/4

Fall of Wickets:

9-1 (Shikhar Dhawan, 2.1 overs), 19-2 (Virat Kohli, 5.1), 61-3 (Lokesh Rahul, 13.5), 61-4 (Kedar Jadhav, 15.1)

Bowling:

Lasith Malinga 5-0-25-1

Vishwa Fernando 8.1-2-35-1

Dushmantha Chameera 10-1-59-0

Angelo Mathews 3-0-17-0

Akila Dananjaya 10-0-38-2

Milinda Siriwardana 9-0-43-0

