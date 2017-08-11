India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's everything you need to know about watching the third Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

The fate of the series was decided probably before the start of the tour, but after the first two Tests in Galle and Colombo, it was confirmed. Despite leading the 3-match series 2-0, India will not settle for anything less than a clean sweep, while for Sri Lanka it is about salvaging pride and giving something for their fans to cheer about, something that has eluded them for sometime now.

Sri Lanka's cause was pushed back as the home side was plagued with injuries throughout the series with the latest setback of losing the veteran Rangana Hearth to back injury being the most significant blow. This might force the team management to give the chinaman Lakshan Sandakan a go. Speaking of chinaman, Kuldeep Yadav is likely to replace Ravindra Jadeja in India's eleven for the final Test of the series as the World No 1 all-rounder was suspended for one-match by the ICC for collecting four demerit points.

Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne scored tons for Sri Lanka in the previous Test to help the side take the match into Day 4. It is high time for the Lankan middle order to come good in the series.

For India everything seems to be hunky-dory with batsman scoring truckload of runs, bowlers picking clumps of wickets, with fielding being the only area of concern for Virat Kohli.

Here's all you need to know about catching the second Test's action live:

>When and where will the first Test between India and Sri Lanka be played?

India will play Sri Lanka in Pallekele from 12 August to 16 August.

>How do I watch the India vs Sri Lanka clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

>When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 10 am IST. > Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com.

The match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com.

You can also catch Firstpost's live blog of the third Test match between India and Sri Lanka for live scores and regular updates.