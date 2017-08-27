India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Sri Lanka Opt to Bat, India Unchanged

Hello and welcome to India.com’s LIVE coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI. The visitors having won the first two matches look favourites in this fixture as well. The Virat Kohli-led side will be eyeing to make it 3-0 and clinch the five-match series.

Sri Lanka did well in the second ODI to put some pressure on India. At one point the hosts looked set for their first win in the series. However, MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar batted sensibly to take India to victory. Eventually, India won by three wickets.

Coming into this match, Sri Lanka will have to dish out their best game to stay alive in the series. The home side has suffered a blow as their captain Upul Tharanga has been suspended following slow over rate. In his absence, Chamara Kapugedera will now lead the side.

The hosts have also added experienced batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne to the squad for remaining ODIs. It will be interesting to see whether both of them walk into the playing XI or not.

India, on the other hand, will be in no mood tinker with the playing XI and thus will likely retain the winning combination. After series win, one expects changes in the playing XI.

Squads:

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka (From): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedera(c), Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga.