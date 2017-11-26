India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Make Merry as Hosts Eye Big Win

In the nine overs that remained after India’s declaration, Ishant Sharma had the top of Sadeera Samarawickrama’s off stump jagging back with a fine good length delivery that moved in sharply.

New Delhi: It was a thoroughly professional display from the Indians. Professional, in fact, to the point of mercilessness. On the third day of the second Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday (November 26), India buried the visitors under a mountain of ohituns and then proceeded to ask a fatigued bunch of players who had just spent the day under burning Nagpur sun to bat out nine overs.

As many as four Indian batsmen reached three figures in the innings, with the leader of the gang, Virat Kohli, going on to score his fifth Test double century. India declared their innings closed at 610 for 6, with a lead of 405, and by the time the stumps were drawn, Sri Lanka were reduced to 21 for 1, a deficit of 384.

With Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara having already reached their respective milestones on day two, this third day was all about Kohli. Unlike those two, Kohli’s batsmanship is about the intent to attack. It was on display throughout the day. Kohli extended his partnership with Pujara to 183 and then added a further 173 with Rohit Sharma, who himself made good use of rare game time by scoring an unbeaten 102.

Kohli’s brilliant 267-ball knock of 213 only came to an end three-quarters of the way into the final session, when the onus was on adding quick runs before declaring. It helped him break more records – something he can’t seem to stop doing at this point.

In the nine overs that remained after India’s declaration, Ishant Sharma had the top of Sadeera Samarawickrama’s off stump jagging back with a fine good length delivery that moved in sharply. R Ashwin found some grip and turn to trouble the batsmen as well, before, much to Sri Lanka’s relief, it was time to call it a day.

India will look to wrap up the victory on the fourth day.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Scores 5th Double Century, Equals Brian Lara’s Record More

In the morning, Kohli got things going with a classic cover drive that split cover and short extra cover and found the fence, and went on to do so over and over again. He found runs in nearly every corner of the pitch, employing everything from drives, whips, glides and flicks. Sri Lanka worked the channel outside off to Kohli, but with no assistance from the pitch, the Indian captain could easily put them away. They didn’t have a plan B.

Kohli soon brought up his century, off just 130 balls, and Sri Lanka increasingly looked hapless on the field – there were numerous overthrows and misfields, and Kohli punished each of it with his relentless running.

The first-change bowlers were soon brought in, and with them came the breakthrough, shortly before lunch, against the run of play. Pujara had been happy to patiently blunt away, but a yorker from Dasun Shanaka took him by surprise. He failed to bring his bat down on time and was soon walking back to applause after a mammoth 362-ball knock that yielded 143.

After lunch, Sri Lanka had their second wicket of the day. Ajinkya Rahane’s poor form continued as he hacked away at Dilruwan Perera’s harmless delivery well outside off, popping a catch to point. But any momentum Sri Lanka gained from those wickets quickly drained away as Rohit took the crease. India now had two batsmen intent on attack, and Sri Lanka were given no quarter. The first delivery Rohit faced was laced through the covers for four. He then cleared long-on for a nonchalant six off Perera again, and even an inside-edge off Suranga Lakmal ended up at the fence.

Story Continues