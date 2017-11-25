India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2: India in Driving Seat After Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara Register Tons

Centuries from Murali Vijay (128) and Cheteshwar Pujara (121 not out), followed by a quick, authoritative half-century from Virat Kohli (54 not out), meant India ended the day at 312 for 2, a lead of 107, and looked good for plenty more.

New Delhi: It was a day of desperation for Sri Lanka. The bare figures say it all: having bowled 90 overs on the second day at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Sri Lanka conceded 301 runs and had just one wicket to show for it. Centuries from Murali Vijay (128) and Cheteshwar Pujara (121 not out), followed by a quick, authoritative half-century from Virat Kohli (54 not out), meant India ended the day at 312 for 2, a lead of 107, and looked good for plenty more.

Sri Lanka might point to the fact that it was a gorgeous day for batting. The sun was beating down heavily, the pitch had morphed into a flat track, with very little assistance for the bowlers. There were periods, largely in the first session, when the Sri Lankan bowlers were persistent and accurate, which resulted in a string of maiden overs. However, unlike the Sri Lankan batsmen, Vijay and Pujara didn’t let that hurry them. Instead, they waited for the loose deliveries and pounced when they arrived.

It meant Sri Lanka had to wait till the third session to make a breakthrough, and even that turned out to be a blessing in disguise for India as Kohli hit the ground running and upped the scoring rate. By the time the stumps were drawn, Sri Lankan shoulders had drooped and their aching limbs were in need of ice baths after a day spent chasing leather.

The signs were ominous for Sri Lanka as Vijay executed a gorgeous square drive off the first delivery of the day from Suranga Lakmal, leaning into a wide outswinger and dispatching it through to the fence. More flowed from his blade throughout the day, on either side of the wicket. Pujara, meanwhile, was everything you’d expect him to be – patient and unfazed under pressure. Lakmal looked to pepper him with short deliveries – something that had led to Pujara’s dismissal in Kolkata – but here he evaded them with care, and when the bowler strayed his lines, as he had to, the drives and punches emerged.

India had slices of fortune going their way too. Vijay was dropped at short leg when he was on 19, and could very well have been run out after he strayed out of the crease, but the wicketkeeper wasn’t in position and there was no direct hit.

The pace-spin combo of Gamage, Lakmal and Herath forced the batsmen on the defensive at various points. But the struggle for Sri Lanka was that the first change bowlers in both departments – Dasun Shanaka and Dilruwan Perera, who conceded 117 miserable runs in 21 overs – weren’t able to cope, allowing the Indian batsmen a release from pressure. Shanaka, introduced after the first drinks break, found this out the hard way when he served up a few loose deliveries and saw Vijay put them away with typically elegant drives. He soon brought up his half-century with a wristy push through mid-on.

Vijay did display a tendency to drive on the up through mid-on, prompting Chandimal to place a Perera right next to the non-striker. Vijay drove again, gifting a chance to Perera, but was reprieved when he fumbled. He was on 61 at the time, and the next real chance he would afford Sri Lanka would be after reaching three figures.

In the second session, with the bowlers forced into defensive lines by this point, Pujara brought up his own half-century, his 17th in Tests, off 145 balls, even as Vijay closed in on a comeback century at the other end. There was a scare when Vijay was beaten by Shanaka and Sri Lanka reviewed for caught behind, but replays suggested there was no nick. Vijay carried on, picking the gaps to reach three figures in 187 balls – his previous Test century had come back in February against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

