India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Scores 5th Double Century, Equals Brian Lara’s Record

New Delhi: Virat Kohli converted his 19th Test century into a double hundred on day three of the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur. Kohli, who scored his 5th double century, equalled West Indian great Brian Lara’s record of most double centuries by a captain in Tests.

Not only this, Kohli also inched closer towards Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most double centuries (6) by an Indian batsman. Kohli, 29, now stands second on the list along with Rahul Dravid.

Earlier in the day, Kohli became the first captain to register 10 international centuries in a calendar year. Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting’s record of nine centuries in a year, which the former Australian captain scored twice.

Kohli, who smashed his second ton of the series, also became the Indian captain with most Test centuries (12). He went past Sunil Gavaskar’s 11 in 74 matches. Mohammed Azharuddin has nine in 68, while Sachin Tendulkar has seven in 43.

Kohli was eventually dismissed on 213 off 267 balls while looking to up the ante. The Indian captain looked in aggressive right from the beginning of his knock. Kohli, who came to bat at fall of Murali Vijay’s wicket on day two, smashed 17 fours and couple of sixes at an impressive strike rate of 79.78.

Apart from Kohli, Vijay (128), Cheteshwar Pujara (143) and Rohit Sharma (102*) were the other three batsmen who got to the three-figure mark. This happened for the third time that four Indian batsmen scored a century each in a Test match.

Meanwhile, after Rohit reached his fourth Test century India declared on 610 for six and had a lead of 405 runs over Sri Lanka.