India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2017: Team India Crush Sri Lanka by an Innings & 53 Runs, Win Series 2-0

Ravindra Jadeja scalped his Test career's ninth five-wicket haul to help India take an unassailable lead in the three-match series

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took 14 wickets between them, helping India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the Colombo Test. With this comprehensive win, India win the series 2-0, with one match still to be played. Jadeja was star performer for his side as he scalped yet another five-wicket haul during Sri Lanka’s second innings.

After losing Malinda Pushpakumara (16) and skipper Dinesh Chandimal (2) during the morning session, Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews were unbeaten with a 61-run stand between them when the umpires called for lunch. Also Check- IND vs SL 4th Test Full Scorecard

Malinda Pushpakumara was batting comfortably, hitting three boundaries over the course of a patient 58-ball innings. But all the hard word work was undone in a moment of madness when the right-hander decided to reverse his stance to a delivery from Ashwin. His attempted shot missed the ball completely which went on to disturb the stumps.

Dinesh Chandimal had a lucky escape off the second ball he faced when he edged an Ashwin delivery to the slips. But Ajinkya Rahane was not able to react quickly enough at first slip, and the batsmen went for a couple of runs. But Rahane did not make any mistake in the next over, diving to his right to pull off a low catch at first slip after Jadeja managed to induce an outside edge from Chandimal.

Karunaratne and Mathews then took Sri Lanka forward with a 69-run stand for the fifth wicket. However, after the lunch break, both Karunaratne and Mathews fell in quick succession. Jadeja accounted for both these wickets. While Karunaratne was dismissed after scoring impressive 141 Mathews fell for well compiled 36. Also Check- IND vs SL 4th Test Day 4- As it Happened

Mathews’ dismissal opened the floodgates for India as Jadeja picked two more wickets to complete his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests. He then removed Dilruwan Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva to further sink hosts.

Hardik Pandya then struck to remove Niroshan Dickwella who was looking in a hurry and taking on the bowlers. Ashwin then wrapped up the match by removing Nuwan Pradeep.

This is India’s third series win in Sri Lanka and fourth consecutive Test victory in the island nation. The two sides now meet on August 12 in the third and final Test at Kandy.