India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Ravi Ashwin’s Four Wicket Haul Hands Sri Lanka Innings Defeat

New Delhi: A mix of superb bowling and poor batting by Sri Lankans helped India win the second Test by an innings and 239 runs in Nagpur. Resuming the fourth day’s play on 21/1, Sri Lanka lost seven of the remaining nine wickets in the first session after a shambolic batting collapse. The visitors were eventually dismissed after the lunch break.

Pressing for the victory, India started on a good note when Ravindra Jadeja had Dimuth Karunaratne (18) caught at the forward short-leg. It was Murali Vijay’s superb effort that brought Karunaratne’s downfall.

Few overs later, Sri Lanka lost another overnight batsman when Lahiru Thirimanne (23) threw his wicket away. Despite losing two wickets early on in the day, Sri Lankan batsmen continued to gift their wickets away.

After Thirimanne, former captain Angelo Mathews walked back to the hutch following a soft dismissal. Mathews (10) chipped one straight to Rohit Sharma at mid-off, giving Jadeja his second wicket.

Sri Lanka were further dented when Ishant Sharma had Niroshan Dickwella (4) caught at the second slip, to leave visitors a 75 for five.

It was then Ravi Ashwin’s triple strike that left India just two wickets away from the victory at the end of an extended morning session. All-rounder Dasun Shanaka tried to play attacking game as he smashed a couple of sixes, but Ashwin soon had better of him.

Ashwin removed Shanaka (17), Dilruwan Perera (0) and Rangana Herath (0) in space of his two overs. When the lunch break was called, Sri Lanka were staring at an obvious defeat at 145/8.

After the lunch break, captain Dinesh Chandimal (61), the top-scorer for Sri Lanka, fell to Umesh Yadav. Ashwin then fittingly picked the last wicket as he completed his 300 Test wickets.