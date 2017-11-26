India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Virat Kohli Scores 19th Test Century

New Delhi: India resume day three of the second Test at an overnight score of 312/2. The hosts have a lead of 107 runs and they will look to stretch it to take further control of the match. Cheteshwar Pujara (121) and Virat Kohli (54) are the two unbeaten batsmen at the crease. On day two, opener Murali Vijay (128) and Pujara powered India to take a first-innings lead.

Pujara watched every ball closely and played a patient knock to bring up his 14th Test ton, while Vijay marked his return in the Test cricket with his 10th century. They shared a 209-run stand for the second wicket which took India past Sri Lanka’s first innings score of 205.

After the fall of Vijay, skipper Virat Kohli was ruthless from the onset as he and Pujara forged an unbeaten 96-run third-wicket stand when umpires called it a day.

For Sri Lanka, spinner Rangana Herath (1/45) was the only successful wicket-taker of the day at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Resuming the day at 11/1, the overnight pair of Vijay and Pujara started cautiously, meddling the odd ball for quiet singles in the first hour of play before Vijay got into the act to bring up his 16th Test half century.

Vijay had his share of luck on his individual score of 45 in the first session of play when he miscued a Dilruwan Perera delivery to mid-off which skipper Dinesh Chandimal, running back failed to grab.

Thereafter, there was no looking back for the Tamil Nadu right-hander as he nailed pacer Dasun Shanaka’s half-volley for a brilliant boundary to long-on to bring up his half century in style.

Both the Indian batsmen took minimal risk, scoring on loose deliveries and rotating strike to maintain a healthy run-rate as India reached 97/1 at lunch.

Vijay and Pujara dominated the second session, disallowing the Sri Lanka bowlers take wickets.

The Saurashtra batsman stood tall on the stumps sending the loose deliveries to the fence. Tamil Nadu right-hander Vijay looked to be the aggressor out of the two, occasionally stepping out of the crease to sent the ball to the fence. (With IANS inputs)