India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Hosts Eye 1st Innings Lead

New Delhi: On day two of the second Test between India and Nagpur, hosts will look to build a mammoth 1st innings total. India will be eyeing to go past Sri Lanka’s 205 and take the lead. The Indian trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma ran through Sri Lanka’s batting line-up to put India in the driver’s seat on the opening day of the second Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium.

The trio bagged 10 wickets among themselves after Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and elected to bat first. Ashwin and Jadeja, who went wicketless in the drawn opening Test in Kolkata, finished Lanka’s first innings with four and three wickets, respectively. Ishant bagged three wickets to help India bowl out Lanka for a paltry total of 205 runs.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne and Chandimal were the only batsmen to provide the visitors with some relief as they contributed 51 and 57, respectively before being dismissed at crucial moments.

By stumps, India had started their innings and posted 11 for the loss of just one wicket, trailing the visitors by 194 runs.

The three-match series is currently levelled at 1-1 after the opening Test between the two sides ended in a dramatic draw at the Eden Gardens.

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage.

(With ANI inputs)