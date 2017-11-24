New Delhi: Hello and welcome to India.com‘s live coverage of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. After the first Test ended in a draw, both teams will be looking to take an unassailable lead. Just like the Eden gardens, the seamer-friendly track is expected in this Test as well. Stay tuned as we bring to you the live score updates from Ind vs Sl 2nd Test. You can also watch live streaming of the match here.

With an eye on South Africa tour which starts in the first week of January 2018, Indian captain Virat Kohli has admitted that the team management has requested for fast-bowler friendly pitches. With a little gap between the Sri Lanka series and South Africa tour, the team wants to prepare by playing on bouncier pitches.

Meanwhile, changes are expected in both the teams. For India, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have asked for leave so Murali Vijay and Ishant Sharma are likely to take their pace.

Virat Kohli’s Statement on Upcoming South Africa Tour May Seem Good Excuse to Some Fans More

It will be interesting to see whether India go with two spinners or slot an extra batsman in Rohit Sharma. India can also think of handing all-rounder Vijay Shankar a Test debut.

For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Gamage had an ordinary first Test so Vishwa Fernando is likely to replace him. There were reports that the visitors might include spinner Lakshan Sandakan in place of all-rounder Dasun Shanaka.

Teams:

India (From): Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar.

Sri Lanka (From): Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva