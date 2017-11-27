India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Hosts Look For Victory

New Delhi: India will be looking to press for victory on day four of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. Sri Lanka trail by 384 runs and have already lost the wicket of opener Sadeera Samarawickrama. The hosts will be hoping to pick the remaining nine wickets today.

Skipper Virat Kohli’s 213 took India to 610/6 declared in their first innings. Kohli shared a 173-run stand for the fifth wicket with Rohit Sharma (102 not out), who slammed his first Test century in four years. Kohli also shared a 183-run stand for the third wicket with overnight centurion Cheteshwar Pujara, who got out just before lunch for a well-made 143.

Kohli also surpassed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (9) and former South African skipper Graeme Smith (9) in recording the most number of international centuries in a year by a captain.

After India declared at 610/6 with a first-innings lead of 405 runs, Sri Lanka lost Samarawickrama (0), who was bowled by paceman Ishant Sharma as he left the delivery hoping it will move away but the ball moved in after pitching in the first over.

Dimuth Karunaratne (11 not out) and Lahiru Thirimanne (9 not out) were at the crease at the end of the day at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage. (With IANS inputs).