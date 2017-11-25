India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2: Details of Telecast And Streaming

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka continue their battle in the second Test match at Nagpur. It will be Day 2 action in the game on Saturday. The official time for action to begin is 9.30 am IST. You can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network. The commentary will be available in both English and Hindi. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

India lost opener Lokesh Rahul to end the opening day of the second cricket Test at 11/1 after bowling out Sri Lanka for 205 in the final session at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Friday. Opener Murali Vijay (2 not out) and No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara (2 not out) were at the crease when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

For the visitors, paceman Lahiru Gamage picked up the solitary wicket of Rahul, who got an inside edge back onto his stumps after trying to flirt with a delivery outside the off-stump. Earlier, Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc, sharing seven wickets to bowl out Sri Lanka for 205 in their first innings.

Ashwin, who went wicketless in the first two sessions, broke the backbone of the Lankan innings by removing skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who top-scored with a patient 122-ball 57 before adding three more wickets to return with figures of 4/67. (With IANS inputs)