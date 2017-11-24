India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Live Streaming And Live Telecast Details

After dominating the rain-affected first Test, India will go as overwhelming favourites in this match.

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka will take part in the second Test match in Nagpur, starting on Friday. The match will begin at 9.30 am IST. You can catch the live telecast of the game on the Star Sports network. You can also catch the live streaming of the game on Hotstar. After dominating the rain-affected first Test, India will go as overwhelming favourites in this match.

Denied by the Weather Gods in the opening Test, a supremely confident India are set to make some strategic changes to ensure that their dominance of Sri Lanka continues unchallenged in the second match.

Having earned the psychological edge by blowing the Sri Lankan top and middle order during the final session of the drawn first Test, the hosts will once again play on a green track at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Jamtha.

The hint of grass on the pitch is in keeping with the team’s preparation for the gruelling South African tour which starts next month. A decent cover of green on the match strip is a marked departure from what has been a traditionally low and slow batting belter over the years. However, till the first ball is bowled, it will be difficult to presume the kind of bounce that will be on offer. (With PTI inputs)