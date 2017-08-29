India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Sanath Jayasuriya-led selection panel set to resign after hosts' poor showing

In a combined letter, with names of all five selectors sent to Sri Lanka's sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekara, it is mentioned that the present committee will be done with their tenure on 7 September.

In the wake of Sri Lanka' abject surrender to rivals India in both Tests and the three ODIs that have been played so far, along with host's poor show in the series against Zimbabwe, the Sanath Jayasuriya-led selection panel have decided to tender their resignation.

According to a report on ESPNcricinfo, the present committee will be available if a need arises for making any changes to the squad as the selectors have already announced the squad for the remaining ODIs and the one-off T20.

"Sri Lanka Cricket chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya, as well as committee members Ranjith Madurasinghe, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Asanka Gurusinha and Eric Upashantha, have decided to resign," said Sri Lanka's sports ministry.

The 1996 world champions have been on the downhill for a while now, something which has been evident for a past year or so. Other than their loss to Zimbabwe before India's arrival on the shores, the Islanders suffered a first round exit in Champions Trophy, an unexpected Test loss to Bangladesh along with a dismal tour of South Africa in late 2016.

The selection committee has been the centre of a lot of criticism recently, having failed to resurrect the Sri Lanka's cricketing fortunes since the vacuum left by the retirements of legends Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. They have also been taken apart for not being consistent in their selections, trying out new players without the latter getting enough chances to prove themselves.

Jayasuriya has been at the helm of the selection committee for three of the last four years, having previously held the position in January 2013.