India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Ravindra Jadeja Suspended For Third Test Match at Pallekele

Jadeja, who picked up five-wicket haul during Sri Lanka’s second innings in the second Test, will sit out in the third Test against the home team

International Cricket Council has suspended India’s Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming Pallekele Test following his accumulation of demerit points, which reached six within a 24-month period after his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for which he received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points.

According to ICC, Jadeja was found guilty of breaching article 2.2.8 of the player’s code of conduct which deals with “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match”.

The incident occurred during the 58th over when, after fielding the ball off his own bowling, he threw it at Dimuth Karunarante “in a dangerous manner” according to the on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Bruce Oxenford. Also Check: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2017: Team India Crush Sri Lanka by an Innings & 53 Runs, Win Series 2-0

Earlier, the all-rounder had received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points during the Indore Test against New Zealand in October 2016 for running on the pitch.

Now, with the addition of Saturday’s three demerit points, Jadeja has reached the threshold of four demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have now been converted into two suspension points, which equates to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

So, according to the equation, Jadeja, who picked up five-wicket haul during Sri Lanka’s second innings in the second Test, will sit out in the third Test against the home team, which will be played in Pallekele from 12-16 August. Also Check: Virat Kohli: I am Not a Big Fan of Enforcing Follow-on

There was no need for a formal hearing in this case as Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.