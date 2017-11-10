India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Hardik Pandya Rested for Upcoming Test Series

New Delhi: India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday. The Baroda player was earlier named in the in the 16-man squad for first two matches.

BCCI stated Pandya was rested due to the heavy workload and the decision was made in order to avoid any serious injury to the player. Meanwhile, Pandya will also undergo strength training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore during this time. Also, BCCI has refrained from naming Pandya’s replacement till now.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to rest all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka,” the BCCI statement read.

“Considering Pandya’s heavy recent workload, the decision was made to negate any possibility of a major injury concern. Pandya will undergo a period of strength at conditioning at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru,” the statement added.

The BCCI further stated that the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Sanju Samson as skipper of the Board President’s XI for the warm-up match against Sri Lanka after Naman Ojha was ruled out due to injury.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Murali Vijay will make their return to the Indian Cricket team.

The Indian squad for the first two Test vs Sri Lanka is as follows: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.