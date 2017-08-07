India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Wriddhiman Saha Proves He is India’s Best Wicket-keeper

If there is any doubt about Wriddhiman Saha's claim as Team India's first choice wicketkeeter for Test format, then the debate should be rest to peace.

If there is any doubt about Wriddhiman Saha’s claim as Team India’s first choice wicketkeeter for Test format, then the debate should be rest to peace after his brilliant performance in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

India won the second Test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. And Saha’s magnificent performance in the match prompted skipper Virat Kohli to term him the best in the business.

“Four byes on that sort of pitch speaks volumes of the kind of ability he has,” Kohli said after India’s comprehensive victory at SSC.

“He’s right up there in world cricket among the very best. He’s the best keeper in this format right now, I’d say.”

On a tunring track where every other delivery misbehaved, Saha was brilliant with his skills n the second innings.

Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne rekindled Sri Lanka’s faint hopes of a fightback but Saha took a stunning catch behind the wickets to dismiss the centurion.

Saha produced another gem, catching Angelo Mathews’ top-edge which ended Sri Lankan resistance.

Whether the ball skidded, spun, kept low or reared up, it safely landed in Saha’s reliable gloves once it made it past the bat. He was also lightning fast in stumping Dilruwan Perera.

“You saw his keeping today, how agile he is,” Kohli said.