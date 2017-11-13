India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Harbhajan Singh Trolls Dinesh Chandimal-Led Side Ahead of Test Series, Deletes Twitter

Harbhajan, who is active on Twitter, took to social networking site and said Sri Lanka need to get to ‘’international level’’.

New Delhi: Discarded Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has trolled the visiting Sri Lankan team ahead of the three-match Test series, which begins on November 16 in Kolkata. Harbhajan, who is active on Twitter, took to social networking site and said Sri Lanka need to get to ‘’international level’’. He, however, later deleted the tweet.

India vs Sri Lanka 2017 Schedule: Dates, Match Timings and Venue Details of Sri Lanka’s Tour of India More

The out of favour off-spinner responding to Dimuth Karunaratne’s statement that Sri Lanka has plans to tackle India’s spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, wrote “Same way how they did in recent series.. they r getting beaten by Zimbabwe.. 1st inn 200 second inn 150. Sri Lankan team at their lowest so sad to see them like this.. hope they will revive and get to international level,” before deleting the tweet.

Harbhajan Singh posts Tweet ridiculing Sri Lankan team, deletes post later. (Might have realised that they are gona get the shot back in this series) #INDVSL pic.twitter.com/b2rj5n3IK0 — Nibraz Ramzan (@Nibrazcricket) November 12, 2017





India host Sri Lanka for a full-fledged bilateral series, starting with Test series. Sri Lanka have been dismal with their performance off-late. The side lost five-match ODI series 3-2 to Zimbabwe at home, besides winning the one-off Test.

After that, Sri Lanka were blanked by India across formats losing three Tests, five ODIs and one-off T20I.

Interestingly, the Dinesh Chandimal-led side won the two-match Test series against Pakistan, before being handed whitewash in five-match ODI and three-match T20I series.