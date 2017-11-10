India vs Sri Lanka 2017 Schedule: Dates, Match Timings and Venue Details of Sri Lanka’s Tour of India

New Delhi: India will take on Sri Lanka in a full-fledged series for the second time in three months. The series will see the two teams clash in three Test matches and an equal number of One Day Internationals and T20Is.

The series starts with Tests and ends with T20Is. The first encounter will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 16. The final match is the third T20I which will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on December 24 to complete the 37-day tour.

Complete Schedule: Sri Lanka in India, November-December 2017

Match Date & Time Venue 1st Test Nov. 16-20, 09:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2nd Test Nov. 24-28, 09:30 IST Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 3rd Test Dec. 2-6, 09:30 IST Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 1st ODI December 10, 13:30 IST Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 2nd ODI December 13, 13:30 IST Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali 3rd ODI December 17, 13:30 IST Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 1st T20I December 20, 19:00 IST Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 2nd T20I December 22, 19:00 IST Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 3rd T20I December 24, 19:00 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Batsman Dinesh Chandimal is leading the 15-member Sri Lankan team and has the unenviable task of avenging the humiliation of the home series washout across all the three formats against India just three months ago. But Sri Lanka regained some confidence after drubbing Pakistan 2-0 in the Test series in Abu Dhabi.

This series is their chance to extract some redemption as they would be keen to restore some pride after being annihilated by India.

India will be fielding a full-strength Test squad for the first two matches against Sri Lanka. The team for the third and the final Test is yet to be named.

Sri Lankan team for the Test series: Dinesh Chandimal (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrema, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Roshen Silva.

Indian team for the first two Tests: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravchandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav.