India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Cheteshwar Pujara Missed Wife Puja’s Presence in Stands During 50th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara, who recently scored a century in his 50th Test match for India, feels the accomplishment was incomplete without wife Puja’s appearance in the stands and her presence would have added cherry to the cake.

In the ongoing series, Pujara hit a superb 133 against Sri Lanka in the second Test, which India won by an innings and 53 runs.

Pujara showed his emotional side on Twitter and posted a picture with his wife which read: “Had a memorable #50thtest…thank you all for making it special…missed this face in the stands though. #throwback to good times #lifeline.”

Generally, Puja doesn’t miss any of the Pujara’s innings and is seen sitting with Ajinkya Rahane’s wife Radhika.

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli hailed Pujara as one of India’s best batsmen. “Pujara and Ajinkya are our two best Test batsmen, especially in the middle order. They’ve been doing so well consistently. Pujara, I would give him more credit because he only plays one format for India. And to be able to have that hunger and passion day in day out, working hard on his game, coming out and having those consistent performances takes a lot of mental strength,” Kohli said.

"And he's a guy with a lot of mental strength. He obviously has the game. He knows how to score runs, which is the most important thing. He has evolved massively as a cricketer since then.

“All of us have, but Pujara’s game has gone to another level. If you see last season, continuing now, he’s got about 1500 runs which is outstanding. All credit goes to how hard he works on the game, and how he thinks about his game as well,” he added.