India vs Sri Lanka 2017: KL Rahul Unhappy With Seven Consecutive Test Fifty Record

KL Rahul may have equalled a world record during India's first innings in the third Test against Sri Lanka, but the opener on Sunday said that he is not happy with it.

Rahul speaking ahead of the second day of the third Test – said that although getting a fifty is good but not being able to convert that into big scores is bit disappointing.

“I would rather talk when I reach a hundred. I came to know about the record (7 consecutive fifties), but it’s not great to hold such records. But getting a fifty is better than getting out for zero, however, it’s disappointing on an individual level, but the team needs a good start and I am happy with my contributions in that regard,” Rahul said.

“There are no nerves, but I haven’t figured out why I keep getting dismissed in the way I have, I have spoken a lot with the team management and will need to do better in that regard,” he added.

Rahul on Saturday joined an elite list when he scored fifty on day one of the third Test at Pallekele. Rahul equalled the world record of getting a fifty plus score in seven successive innings. He joins West Indians Everton Weekes and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara, Australian Chris Rogers and Zimbabwean Andy Flower, who are the other cricketers to have scored seven half-centuries in a row.

India have already won the three-match Test series and are looking to whitewash Lanka in the Test series.