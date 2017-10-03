India vs Sri Lanka 2017 Full Schedule: Check Complete Fixture of IND v SL

The bilateral series was originally scheduled in February 2018 and had to be preponed after the request made by Sri Lanka cricket.

New Delhi: Sri Lanka will be in India towards the end of this year for a bilateral series comprising of three Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and as many T20 Internationals. Recently India toured Sri Lanka for a full series. And now to return the favour, Sri Lanka will be in India.

This bilateral series was originally scheduled in February 2018 and had to be preponed after the request made by Sri Lanka cricket. In February next year, the island nation will be hosting the tri-nation Independence Cup.

India will be locked in a limited-overs bilateral series with New Zealand in October-November and barely after a week will face Sri Lanka. And after finishing the home assignment against the neighbours, team India will leave for South Africa tour.

India vs Sri Lanka 2017 Full Schedule*

Match Date Venue 1st Test November 16-20 Kolkata 2nd Test November 24-28 Nagpur 3rd Test December 2-6 Delhi 1st ODI December 10 Dharamsala 2nd ODI December 13 Mohali 3rd ODI December 17 Visakhapatnam 1st T20I December 20 Cuttack 2nd T20I December 22 Indore 3rd T20I December 24 Mumbai

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, travel to India after finishing their bilateral series against Pakistan. Sri Lanka will be looking avenge the 9-0 whitewash across all formats against India.

Amid the packed schedule, it looks like selectors will stick to the player rotation policy and there is a possibility that senior players will be rested for Sri Lanka series.

*BCCI is yet to confirm the itinerary. This schedule is sourced from ESPNCricinfo.