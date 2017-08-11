India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Team India Look to Create History in Pallekele Test

Virat Kohli and Co. are looking for their first ever series whitewash in Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli and Co. are looking for their first ever series whitewash in Sri Lanka when they take on the hosts in the third and the final Test at Pallekele on Saturday.

Team India lead three-match Test series 2-0 after comfrtable beating the Islanders in the first two Test matches. India, before this have never taken a 2-0 lead and had a chance of a series whitewash in Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the third Test – skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who missed the first Test due to pneumonia, said that a consolation win in the third and final Test would help put the smiles back on players and fans’ faces.

“If we can win even one match against a team like this (India), we will be able to really boost the mental state in the team. They are the number one team,” said Chandimal.

“We need to pick up the positives and look forward to the next game,” he added.

On the other hand, its all smiles in Indian camp. Kohli became the first ever India skipper to win two Test series in Sri Lanka after an emphatic peformances in in Galle and Colombo.

Cheteshwar Pujara is the man in form with two tons and an average of more than 100 in India’s three innings so far. Kohli will be once again hoping that he continues his form in the final Test as well. Other batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli all are also in good form.

India’s spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are in maginificint form as well and are topping the wicket charts with 13 and 11 respectively. However, Jadeja is suspended for the third Test for a dangerous throw. Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav is likely to replace him in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have made Pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been included in the Sri Lankan squad for the third and the final Test against India, starting on Saturday in Pallekele. Medium pacer Lahiru Gamage has also been called-up. The duo will replace injured Danushka Gunathilaka and Rangana Herath.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Axar Patel

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Nuwan Pradeep, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage