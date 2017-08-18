India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Arrive in Style For 1st ODI, Watch Photos

India take on Sri Lanka in the first of five One-day Internationals on Sunday

Virat Kohli and Co. have reached Dambulla for the first One-Day International match against hosts Sri Lanka and they arrived in style.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted photos of team’s arrival, featuring skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Also Read: BCCI Office-Bearers Face Ouster After CoA’s Demand

The Indian cricket team members were greeted by the locals after they stepped out of the bus. While Virat Kohli was spotted wearing a cool hat, Dhoni in a red shirt, was seen tasting ice-cream. Rohit Sharma, who didn’t feature in any of the three Tests which India, won was greeted by flowers by locals outside the Dambulla stadium

Check out the photos here:





India recorded their first ever away whitewash by thrashing Sri Lanka 3-0 in Test series. With the series win, Kohli has now gone past Dhoni in terms of most overseas Test wins as captain as Kohli has seven overseas Test wins under his belt as compared to Dhoni’s six.

The Men in Blue will now take on hosts in the five match ODI series. The first limited over game of the series will be played on Sunday, while the tour will end with a T20I match.