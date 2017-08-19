India Vs Sri Lanka 1ST ODI: K.L. will be playing in middle order: Virat Kohli

India is all set to play first ODI against Sri Lanka on August 20 in Dambulla. Speaking ahead of the first One Day, Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli said K.L. Rahul will continue to play in the middle order. He also praised Manish Pandey who performed tremendously well when given a chance in the absence of K.L. Rahul. About Ajinkya, the skipper said, "Ajinkya understands that at this stage, he is 3rd opener of team. We'll certainly back him there."