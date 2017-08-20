India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Run Out in Bizarre Fashion, Watch Video

Rohit Sharma trying to complete a quick single failed to reach the other end in time after his bat got stuck in the ground

New Delhi: In what turned out to be a bizarre run out, Rohit Sharma on Sunday failed to leave a mark in India’s dominating nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Dambulla.

India lost their first wicket at the score of 23 after Indian spinners triggered a Sri Lankan collapse. The hosts, put in to bat, lost their last nine wickets for just 77 runs – thanks to Indian spinners Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav taking seven wickets between them.

India began their chase in a positive fashion; but Rohit (4), trying to complete a quick single with Shikhar Dhawan, failed to reach the other end in time after his bat got stuck in the ground. Video replays showed his foot well past the crease but in the air when the bails got dislodged.

It was the last ball of the fifth over and also the last thing for the Sri Lankans to cheer, who were taken apart thereafter by Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli.





The left-handed Indian opener carried his blistering form in Tests to the ODI series scoring 132 not out in 90 balls while Kohli helped himself to 82 not out off 70.

India cantered to the target in just 28.5 overs, which gave them their biggest ever win in terms of balls to spare while chasing a target of 200 or more.