India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Ends in a Draw as Visitors Survive Late Scare

New Delhi: It was one of those final days in Test cricket that make the format such a hit, that prompts one genuinely wonder why there is any talk of the format being on its last legs. Sri Lanka claimed the first session and India the subsequent two, as the first Test of this three-match series ended in a thrilling draw at the Eden Gardens on Monday (November 20). A draw was a fair result on the whole, but for large parts of the final session, Sri Lanka were hanging on for dear life.

A huge reason for that was Virat Kohli. India lost four wickets in the first session of the day, their middle order crumbling like cookies past its expiry date, but Kohli negotiated the tough period, accelerating after lunch to bring up his 50th international century, ending unbeaten on a 119-ball 104. India declared soon after for 352 for 8, setting Sri Lanka a target of 231.

The visitors got off to a shaky start, Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again at the forefront of things, eventually returning a brilliant 4 for 8. But Sri Lanka held on, Niroshan Dickwella scoring a 36-ball 27, to end the day at 75 for 7 after bad light forced stumps to be drawn for the last time.

Sri Lanka were always unlikely to go for victory, but the start India had meant they were playing for survival from early in the innings. With about half an hour to go before the second session ended, Bhuvneshwar and Mohammed Shami ensured Sri Lanka would go into the break needing something stronger than tea. Bhuvneshwar had Sadeera Samarawickrama chopping one onto stumps in the first over, and Shami had Dimuth Karunaratne dismissed in similar fashion two overs later.

The slide continued after resumption. Lahiru Thirimanne was another Sri Lanka batsman to needlessly poke outside off, edging Bhuvneshwar to slips. Angelo Mathews didn’t last long either, Umesh Yadav having him trapped in front, with the umpire’s not-out decision overturned on review. Sri Lanka were reduced to 22 for 4, and seemed shaken up.

It was then that Dickwella imposed himself. Playing in Twenty20 mode, he picked Shami for a couple of sixes. Things between the two soon got dicey, with Shami running in before Dickwella could get ready, prompting the batsman to send him back. When he eventually bowled that delivery, Shami walked right up to Dickwella to tell him exactly what he thought of him. Dickwella was unfazed, continuing to take his own time to get ready, and matters soon escalated enough to prompt the umpires to have a word with both captains and the parties involved.

