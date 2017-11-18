India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Visitors Take The Honours on Day Three

The stumps were drawn when bad light forced the players off, with Dinesh Chandimal (13 not out) and Niroshan Dickwella (14 not out) set to resume on day four.

New Delhi: Finally, a full day’s play at the Eden Gardens. The sun shone brightly in Kolkata on Saturday (November 18), the rains stayed away, and India and Sri Lanka battled for the upper hand on the third day of an engrossing Test. It was Sri Lanka’s day on the whole, despite the Indians bowlers making inroads in the final session. By the time stumps were drawn, Sri Lanka were 165 for 4, seven runs behind India’s first innings 172.

That Sri Lanka got as far was down to the 99-run third wicket stand between Angelo Mathews (52) and Lahiru Thirimanne (51). They survived a nervous period of Indian assault, quietened the Kolkata crowd and piled on the runs. Both scored half-centuries, although whether Sri Lanka will rue the fact that neither could go on to a big score remains to be seen.

The stumps were drawn when bad light forced the players off, with Dinesh Chandimal (13 not out) and Niroshan Dickwella (14 not out) set to resume on day four.

In the morning, India lost the biggie, Cheteshwar Pujara, shortly after he scored a fine half-century. However, cameos from Wriddhiman Saha (29), Ravindra Jadeja (22) and Mohammed Shami (24) helped them post what at the time seemed a somewhat competent total.

All was going to plan for India thereafter as Bhuvneshwar Kumar nipped out the Sri Lankan openers, after a brief period of frustration. Sadeera Samarawickrama had swivelled to send the first delivery of the innings to the midwicket fence, and he continued to find the fence in the subsequent overs, the total racing to 29 within five overs. Dimuth Karunaratne, however, was having a much tougher time at the other end, surviving a dismissal through a review before being rapped on the pads by Bhuvneshwar, who pitched one well outside and moved it in sharply.

Bhuvneshwar then pitched one short, seamed it away a tad, and prompted a nervous back-foot prod from Samarawickrama to induce the edge. Sri Lanka were reduced to 34 for 2, and at the time, Bhuvneshwar was toying with the Sri Lankans, the batsmen finding it impossible to read which way he would move each delivery.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal’s Fake Fielding Leaves Virat Kohli Fuming More

Mathews had a particularly nervous time against Bhuvneshwar – he survived a review on umpire’s call early on after Bhuvneshwar angled one into his knee roll, and thereafter prodded and missed quite a few outside off. All the while, Thirimanne picked on Umesh at the other end, putting away anything wide, working behind anything on the leg. A big slice of fortune came his way when Umesh finally drew an edge, only see Shikhar Dhawan drop a straightforward offering at slip.

The two survived the nervy phase and gradually found the boundaries often enough to put the pressure on India. By tea, they were 113 for 2, just 59 away from India’s target. However, shortly after play resumed, India finally had the breakthrough. Umesh slammed it in short and got the ball to straighten, drawing Thirimanne’s edge that Virat Kohli took at second slip. Mathews then brought up his own half-century, but couldn’t make the most of it, playing away from his body to gift Umesh his second wicket.

That rejuvenated India, and they had a skip in their steps as they looked to prey on the uncertainties of the two new batsmen. There was plenty of chat surrounding Dinesh Chandimal, the Sri Lanka captain, and Niroshan Dickwella, but the two did enough to put on an unbroken 27 before the umpires deemed the light insufficient for play.

Story Continues