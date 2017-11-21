India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Virat Kohli, Batting on 97, Asked Ravi Shastri If He Should Declare The Innings

Kohli's act showed that the captain's intention was to put the team's interest before his personal milestone.

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 50 international centuries, after he notched up his 18th Test century in Eden Gardens, against Sri Lanka. The game proved out to be a thriller as India fell just three wickets short of winning the first match of the series.

Kohli not only achieved the great milestone on the fifth day of the match but also showed why he deserves to lead the Men in Blue. In an interesting event, Virat while batting on 97, gestured towards India coach Ravi Shastri in the dressing room, asking if he should declare or carry on for one more over. However, Shastri advised him to play one more over to complete his ton, which the Delhi batsman did by hitting a six and immediately declared the Indian innings.

This act of Kohli showed that the captain’s intention was to put the team’s interest before his personal milestone and he was thinking about his bowlers, who didn’t have enough time to dismiss the opposition.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) even put out a video, asking fans to decode the conversation of Shastri and Kohli.

After the green signal from Shastri, Kohli smashed a century (104*), which was his 50th in international cricket, only the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to reach this milestone. Interestingly, it came at the back of a duck in the first innings of the match.

However, the match ended in a draw after Sri Lanka, who were set a target of 231 runs to win, were reduced to 75/7, courtesy Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 4/8. India were just three wickets away from victory but Umpires brought the curtains down on an exciting day of play, due to bad light.