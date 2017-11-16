India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: KL Rahul Departs For Duck After Seven Consecutive Half-Centuries

Rahul is coming into the match on the back of seven consecutive half-centuries in Test cricket.

New Delhi: India Test opener Lokesh Rahul departed for a golden duck in the ongoing first Test match against Sri Lanka. The Karnataka batsman was removed by pacer Suranga Lakmal on the very first ball of the game after in-form Rahul failed to read the length and swing of the ball and edged it to wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Rahul is coming into the match on the back of seven consecutive half-centuries in Test cricket. He equalled the world record of most consecutive half-centuries in the red ball cricket.

The right-handed batsman joined the likes of Sir Everton Weekes (1948-49), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (2000-01), Andy Flower (2006-07), Kumar Sangakkara (2013-14) and Chris Rogers (2014-15) in scoring as many as seven fifties consecutively in Tests. Rahul has achieved his feat in the 2016-17 season.

Co-incidentally, the 25-year old smashed his record seventh consecutive fifty against Sri Lanka, earlier this year in Colombo. However, this in the ongoing Test Match at Eden Gardens, Rahul failed to emulate his success against the same opponent and went back without opening his account.

Also, it was the second duck of Rahul’s international Test cricket career, as the first one came in a home game against England in 2016. Rahul also became one of the rare Indian players to get dismissed on the first ball of Test. S Gavaskar (thrice), Sudhir Naik, WV Raman, SS Das, W Jaffer are other players on the list.

Earlier, Sri Lanka chose to bowl after winning the toss in a rain-delayed match. The Islanders will play three-match Test series against India and they will be eyeing revenge after Virat Kohli and Co. thrashed them 9-0 across all formats in their own den, earlier this year.