India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Dilruwan Perera’s DRS Moment Creates Controversy

New Delhi: Sri Lanka off-spinner Dilruwan Perera, on Sunday, brought back memories of Australia skipper Steve Smith’s “brain fade” incident, by asking for a Decision Review System (DRS) after apparently looking towards the dressing room.

On the day 4 of the ongoing first Test Between India and Sri Lanka, taking place at Eden Gardens, Perera, who was batting on 0 after playing seven balls with the score on 208/7 in the 57th over, was seen to be walking back after he was given lbw by umpire Nigel Llong off a Mohammed Shami delivery which caught him in front of off-stump.

However, after seemingly looking towards the dressing room, he turned back and changed his mind to ask for a review which showed the impact of the ball is outside the line of off stump. Veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, batting on 7, was also consulted.

Twitter went into a tizzy after repeated replays showed him breaching ICC’s DRS Clause 3.2 (c) which says, “In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given.”

According to the International Cricket Council Standard Test Match Playing Conditions for 2016-17, the umpires may decline a review if they believe the fielding captain or batsman has received any outside input.

“The captain may consult with the bowler and other fielders or the two batsmen may consult with each other prior to deciding whether to request a PlayerReview,” the Playing Conditions states.

“Under no circumstances is any player permitted to query an umpire about any aspect of a decision before deciding on whether or not to request a Player Review.

“If the umpires believe that the captain or batsman has received direct or indirect input emanating other than from the players on the field, then they may at their discretion decline the request for a Player Review.

“In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given.”

In the second Test against Australia in March, a similar incident occurred when Australian skipper Smith and non-striker Peter Handscomb came together to discuss the merit of reviewing umpire Llong’s decision but were quickly denied a referral when Llong spotted both batsmen looking in the direction of the dressing room.

Smith was out lbw for 28 in Australia’s second innings, trapped in front by a Umesh Yadav delivery that went underground and struck him just above his left boot in front of middle stump.

While Llong appeared to have the situation under control, Kohli immediately approached the Australia captain, aggressively voicing his displeasure at the actions taken by Smith, who quickly turned and started leaving the field as the India skipper continued the verbal barrage. (With IANS inputs)