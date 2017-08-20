India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI LIVE Score: IND Opt to Bowl

Hello and welcome to India.com’s coverage of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI of the five match series. Following a comfortable win in the Test series, India is all set to take on hosts Sri Lanka in the ODI series. The match is scheduled for 2:30 pm IST, while the toss will take place at 2 pm.

Men in Blue will enter the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla with pumped up confidence after India clean sweeped the three-match Test series 3-0 against the islanders. Virat Kohli and Co will eye to take the winning momentum into the limited-overs’ leg of the tour as well.

On one hand, where India has had a stunning run in the limited over format, Sri Lanka has been struggling to perform. While India defeated Windies 3-1 in their last five-match ODI series, Sri Lanka was defeated 2-3 by 11th ranked Zimbabwe.

The contest is still expected to be interesting as SL have the surprising element and they might shock India in limited overs game as they did in Champions Trophy 2017.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga(c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando