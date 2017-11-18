India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Dinesh Chandimal’s Fake Fielding Leaves Virat Kohli Fuming

According to ICC’s new rule, which came into existence on October 01, 2017, the batting team should be awarded five runs if there is any instance of fake fielding.

New Delhi: Fake fielding law is one of the hottest debate in the cricket world. While most of the current and former players seem to be against it, ICC (International Cricket Council) is no mood to withdraw the law.

On Saturday, during the day three of India vs. Sri Lanka first Test, visitors’ captain Dinesh Chandimal was involved in an act of fake fielding. The incident took place during the 53rd over when Bhuvneshwar Kumar played a shot through covers. Chandimal was fielding at the cover and put in a slide despite the ball being away from him. The Sri Lankan captain faked that the ball was in his hand.

According to ICC’s new rule, which came into existence on October 01, 2017, the batting team should be awarded five runs if there is any instance of fake fielding. However, umpires seemed to have missed the fake fielding and Sri Lanka got away without being penalised. This left Indian captain Virat Kohli unhappy and that was evident as camera pointed towards the Indian dressing room.

Not just Kohli, Twitterati too demanded a penalty for Sri Lankan team.

This was fake fielding by chadimal. India should get +5. #INDvSL — Suyash Swaroop (@sscomp32) November 18, 2017









The fake fielding law is a rubbish one, but once the law is there, India should have got five runs for what Chandimal did there I think. #INDvSL — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) November 18, 2017





5 runs should be awarded to #TeamIndia as per new @ICC rules because of that attempt of Fake Fielding by Sri Lankan captain #Chandimal #INDvSL — Shreyash Kurulkar (@shreyash_k) November 18, 2017





Umpires are themselves unaware about the rules or what? #FakeFielding #IndvSL — Silly Point ‏ (@FarziCricketer) November 18, 2017





Meanwhile, India were bundled out for 172 on day three morning. After the majority of first two day’s play was washed out, India resumed the day on 74 for five before being bowled out. In response, Sri Lanka lost openers early after Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in quick succession.