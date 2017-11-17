India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test at Eden Gardens, LIVE Cricket Score Day 2

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to India.com’s Liveblog of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test. The IND vs SL 1st Test is being played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and the game on Day 2 is scheduled to resume at 9:15 am IST. It is an opening match of the three-match Test series. You can also catch the IND vs SL 1st Test LIVE Score & Commentary here.

Talking about back to Day 1, pacer Suranga Lakmal picked up three wickets to destroy India’s top order and reduce them to 17/3 at stumps on a heavily rain-truncated opening day. Play was stopped for three and a half hours after light drizzle, coupled with wet outfield, forced covers to remain on the field throughout the morning. After a delayed toss, the proceedings had to be halted thrice due to bad light.

Of the 11.5 overs bowled over 60 minutes of play that was possible, the tourists had the hosts on the mat from the word go. At stumps, which was called early due to bad light, India were reeling at 17/3.

Lakmal (3/0) accounted for opener Lokesh Rahul (0) on the very first delivery, also taking the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (8 off 11; 1×4) and captain Virat Kohli (0 off 11) in a spell of devastating swing bowling courtesy the seam-friendly wicket. Meanwhile, the on crease batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will take the Indian innings forward once the game resumes. (With IANS inputs)