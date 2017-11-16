India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Eden Gardens LIVE Cricket Score Day 1

Hello and welcome to India.com’s Liveblog of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test. The IND vs SL 1st Test will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and the game is scheduled to start at 9:30 am IST. It will be an opening match of the three-match Test series. You can also catch the IND vs SL 1st Test LIVE Score & Commentary here.

India, who are currently the number one Test team, would eye to continue the winning momentum and emulate their recent success against Sri Lanka when the Asian rivals meet in the first of the three-Test at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The win in upcoming series will also help the Men in Blue to go into the forthcoming South Africa tour with complete confidence.

Earlier this year, Sri Lanka were thrashed 9-0 across all formats in their own home by a brutal India led by their aggressive captain Virat Kohli, who will once again look to lead the Men in Blue to success.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka — still in transition after the retirements of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara — triumphed 2-0 over Pakistan in Tests only to lose five One Day Internationals and three T20s against the same opposition. The Islanders will eye to improve their form and take revenge by giving tough competition to hosts.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva. (With IANS inputs)