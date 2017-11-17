India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2: Details of Live Streaming And Live Telecast

The official time for the start of play is 9.30 am IST but since Day 1 of the game was terribly affected by rain, Day 2 on Friday is expected to start sooner.

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka will resume action from the first Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. The official time for the start of play is 9.30 am IST but since Day 1 of the game was terribly affected by rain, Day 2 on Friday is expected to start sooner. The online streaming of the game will be available on Hotstar. The telecast on the other hand will be on the Star Sports network.

Coming back to Day 1, pacer Suranga Lakmal took three wickets to shave off India's top order and reduce them to 17/3 at stumps on a heavily rain-truncated opening day. Play was stopped for three and a half hours after light drizzle, coupled with wet outfield, forced covers to remain on the field throughout the morning. After a delayed toss, the proceedings had to be halted thrice due to bad light.

Of the 11.5 overs bowled over 60 minutes of play that was possible, the tourists had the hosts on the mat from the word go. At stumps, which was called early due to bad light, India were reeling at 17/3.

Lakmal (3/0) accounted for opener Lokesh Rahul (0) on the very first delivery, also taking the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (8 off 11; 1×4) and captain Virat Kohli (0 off 11) in a spell of devastating swing bowling courtesy the seam-friendly wicket. (With IANS inputs)