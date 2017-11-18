India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3: Live Streaming And Live Telecast Details

New Delhi: Day 3 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka will play out on Saturday. The day’s play normally begins at 9.30 am IST but to make up overs, an early start is expected. The telecast of the game that is being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be […]

Rain continued to frustrate the Indian team on the second day of the opening Test on Friday. Resuming at the score of 17-3, Sri Lankan bowlers continued their good show as they dismissed India’s Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin in the only session played before rain interrupted the second day’s play. Also Catch – India vs Sri Lanka, Live Score, 1st Test Match, Sri Lanka in India, 2017

At stumps, India were at 74-5, with Cheteshwar Pujara (unbeaten at 47) closing in on his half-century alongside Wriddhiman Saha (unbeaten at six). Dasun Shanaka was the pick of the bowlers for Lanka as he bagged two wickets in the first session.

On Thursday, the first day of the ongoing match was called off due to bad light after Lanka asked the hosts to bat first. India had made a slow start to their first innings as openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed cheaply for duck and eight respectively.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who came to bat at number three, also walked back to pavilion after he was stumped at zero. All the three Indian wickets were grabbed by Suranga Lakmal without conceding a single run. (With ANI inputs)