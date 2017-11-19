India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4: Live Streaming And Live Telecast Details

It will be Day 4 action expected to begin at 9 am IST to cover up the lost overs in the game.

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka will continue their battle in the first Test of the three-match series in Kolkata on Sunday. It will be Day 4 action expected to begin at 9 am IST to cover up the lost overs in the game. The live telecast will be on the Star Sports network and the live streaming will be on Hotstar. Now let us talk about how the match panned out.

Following a brilliant bowling performance, Sri Lanka batsmen put up a decent show with the bat to reach 165-4 at stumps on the Day 3 on Saturday. At the end of the day which ended a little early due to bad light, Sri Lanka were trailing India by just seven runs, with captain Dinesh Chandimal (13*) and Niroshan Dickwella (14*) were batting at the crease.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav were the pick of the bowlers for bagging two wickets each. Earlier, resuming at the score of 74-5, India continued to struggle as they failed to counter Lanka’s bowling attack to eventually bundle out for 172.

Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja put up a brief 48-run partnership, but they failed to build big on it and were dismissed for 29 and 22, respectively at the hands of Dilruwan Perera. (With ANI inputs)