India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to complete double hundred with a six

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma continued his stunning form with the bat on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against South Africa in Ranchi. Rohit Sharma converted his sixth Test hundred into a maiden double hundred in the longest format on Sunday

He reached the milestone with a six at mid-on off Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi. Doing so, he became the first Indian batsman in Test history to score a double hundred with a six.