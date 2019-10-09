India vs South Africa: Have to play good regardless how pitch behaves, says Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team is ready for second test match in Pune, but the weather forecast for the match is not too promising. However, Captain Virat Kohli said, "Have to play good regardless how the pitch behaves." However, the forecast also added that between October 10 and 12, the intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce. The city will continue to witness overcast sky conditions on October 13 and October 14. India will take on South Africa in the second Test at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune starting from Thursday (October 10).