India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Scoreboard on Day 4

Centurion, Jan 16 (IANS) Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second cricket Test between South Africa and India here on Tuesday.
South Africa (First Innings): 335
India (First Innings): 307
South Africa (Second Innings):
Aiden Markram lbw b Bumrah 1
Dean Elgar c Rahul b Shami 61
Hashim Amla lbw b Bumrah 1
AB de Villiers c Parthiv Patel b Shami 80
Faf du Plessis c & b Bumrah 48
Quinton de Kock c Parthiv b Shami 12
Vernon Philander c Vijay b Ishant 26
Keshav Maharaj c Parthiv b Ishant 6
Kagiso Rabada c Kohli b Shami 4
Morne Morkel not out 10
Lungisani Ngidi c Vijay b Ashwin 1
Extras: 8
Total: 258 in 91.3 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Aiden Markram, 1.2overs), 3-2 (Hashim Amla, 5.3), 144-3 (AB de Villiers, 41.1), 151-4 (Dean Elgar, 45.5), 163-5 (Quinton de Kock, 47.4), 209-6 (Vernon Philander, 73.4), 215-7 (Keshav Maharaj, 75.6), 245-8 (Kagiso Rabada, 87.2), 245-9 (Faf du Plessis, 88.4), 258-10 (Lungisani Ngidi, 91.3)
Bowling:
Ravichandran Ashwin 29.3-6-78-1
Jasprit Bumrah 20-3-70-3
Ishant Sharma 17-3-40-2
Mohammed Shami 16-3-49-4
Hardik Pandya 9-1-14-0
India (Second Innings):
Murali Vijay b Rabada 9
Lokesh Rahul c Maharaj b Ngidi 4
Cheteshwar Pujara batting 11
Virat Kohli lbw b Ngidi 5
Parthiv Patel batting 5
Extras: 1
Total: 35/3 in 23 overs
Fall of wickets: 11-1 (Murali Vijay, 7.5 overs), 16-2 (Lokesh Rahul, 11.1), 26-3 (Virat Kohli, 15.6)
Bowling:
Vernon Philander 6-3-6-0
Kagiso Rabada 5-2-9-1
Lungisani Ngidi 6-2-14-2
Morne Morkel 5-3-4-0
Keshav Maharaj 1-0-1-0
