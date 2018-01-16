India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Scoreboard on Day 4

Centurion, Jan 16 (IANS) Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second cricket Test between South Africa and India here on Tuesday.

South Africa (First Innings): 335

India (First Innings): 307

South Africa (Second Innings):

Aiden Markram lbw b Bumrah 1

Dean Elgar c Rahul b Shami 61

Hashim Amla lbw b Bumrah 1

AB de Villiers c Parthiv Patel b Shami 80

Faf du Plessis c & b Bumrah 48

Quinton de Kock c Parthiv b Shami 12

Vernon Philander c Vijay b Ishant 26

Keshav Maharaj c Parthiv b Ishant 6

Kagiso Rabada c Kohli b Shami 4

Morne Morkel not out 10

Lungisani Ngidi c Vijay b Ashwin 1

Extras: 8

Total: 258 in 91.3 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Aiden Markram, 1.2overs), 3-2 (Hashim Amla, 5.3), 144-3 (AB de Villiers, 41.1), 151-4 (Dean Elgar, 45.5), 163-5 (Quinton de Kock, 47.4), 209-6 (Vernon Philander, 73.4), 215-7 (Keshav Maharaj, 75.6), 245-8 (Kagiso Rabada, 87.2), 245-9 (Faf du Plessis, 88.4), 258-10 (Lungisani Ngidi, 91.3)

Bowling:

Ravichandran Ashwin 29.3-6-78-1

Jasprit Bumrah 20-3-70-3

Ishant Sharma 17-3-40-2

Mohammed Shami 16-3-49-4

Hardik Pandya 9-1-14-0

India (Second Innings):

Murali Vijay b Rabada 9

Lokesh Rahul c Maharaj b Ngidi 4

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 11

Virat Kohli lbw b Ngidi 5

Parthiv Patel batting 5

Extras: 1

Total: 35/3 in 23 overs

Fall of wickets: 11-1 (Murali Vijay, 7.5 overs), 16-2 (Lokesh Rahul, 11.1), 26-3 (Virat Kohli, 15.6)

Bowling:

Vernon Philander 6-3-6-0

Kagiso Rabada 5-2-9-1

Lungisani Ngidi 6-2-14-2

Morne Morkel 5-3-4-0

Keshav Maharaj 1-0-1-0

