India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Scoreboard on Day 4

Indo Asian News Service

Centurion, Jan 16 (IANS) Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second cricket Test between South Africa and India here on Tuesday.

South Africa (First Innings): 335

India (First Innings): 307

South Africa (Second Innings):

Aiden Markram lbw b Bumrah 1

Dean Elgar c Rahul b Shami 61

Hashim Amla lbw b Bumrah 1

AB de Villiers c Parthiv Patel b Shami 80

Faf du Plessis c & b Bumrah 48

Quinton de Kock c Parthiv b Shami 12

Vernon Philander c Vijay b Ishant 26

Keshav Maharaj c Parthiv b Ishant 6

Kagiso Rabada c Kohli b Shami 4

Morne Morkel not out 10

Lungisani Ngidi c Vijay b Ashwin 1

Extras: 8

Total: 258 in 91.3 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Aiden Markram, 1.2overs), 3-2 (Hashim Amla, 5.3), 144-3 (AB de Villiers, 41.1), 151-4 (Dean Elgar, 45.5), 163-5 (Quinton de Kock, 47.4), 209-6 (Vernon Philander, 73.4), 215-7 (Keshav Maharaj, 75.6), 245-8 (Kagiso Rabada, 87.2), 245-9 (Faf du Plessis, 88.4), 258-10 (Lungisani Ngidi, 91.3)

Bowling:

Ravichandran Ashwin 29.3-6-78-1

Jasprit Bumrah 20-3-70-3

Ishant Sharma 17-3-40-2

Mohammed Shami 16-3-49-4

Hardik Pandya 9-1-14-0

India (Second Innings):

Murali Vijay b Rabada 9

Lokesh Rahul c Maharaj b Ngidi 4

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 11

Virat Kohli lbw b Ngidi 5

Parthiv Patel batting 5

Extras: 1

Total: 35/3 in 23 overs

Fall of wickets: 11-1 (Murali Vijay, 7.5 overs), 16-2 (Lokesh Rahul, 11.1), 26-3 (Virat Kohli, 15.6)

Bowling:

Vernon Philander 6-3-6-0

Kagiso Rabada 5-2-9-1

Lungisani Ngidi 6-2-14-2

Morne Morkel 5-3-4-0

Keshav Maharaj 1-0-1-0

--IANS

ajb/vd