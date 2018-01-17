India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Final Scoreboard

Centurion, Jan 17 (IANS) Following is the final scoreboard of the second cricket Test between South Africa and India here on Wednesday.
South Africa (First Innings): 335
India (First Innings): 307
South Africa (Second Innings): 258
India (Second Innings):
Murali Vijay b Rabada 9
Lokesh Rahul c Maharaj b Lungi Ngidi 4
Cheteshwar Pujara run out (de Villiers/de Kock) 19
Virat Kohli lbw b Lungi Ngidi 5
Parthiv Patel c Morne Morkel b Rabada 19
Rohit Sharma c de Villiers b Rabada 47
Hardik Pandya c de Kock b Lungi Ngidi 6
Ravichandran Ashwin c de Kock b Lungi Ngidi 3
Mohammed Shami c Morne Morkel b Lungi Ngidi 28
Ishant Sharma not out 4
Jasprit Bumrah c Philander b Lungi Ngidi 2
Extras 5 (b 4, w 1)
Total 151 all out (in 50.2 Overs)
Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Murali Vijay, 7.5 ov), 2-16 (Lokesh Rahul, 11.1 ov), 3-26 (Virat Kohli, 15.6 ov), 4-49 (Cheteshwar Pujara, 26.1 ov), 5-65 (Parthiv Patel, 29.5 ov), 6-83 (Hardik Pandya, 35.3 ov), 7-87 (Ravichandran Ashwin, 37.1 ov), 8-141 (Rohit Sharma, 47.2 ov), 9-145 (Mohammed Shami, 48.2 ov), 10-151 (Jasprit Bumrah, 50.2 ov)
Bowling:
Vernon Philander 10-3-25-0
Kagiso Rabada 14-3-47-3
Lungisani Ngidi 12.2-3-39-6
Morne Morkel 8-3-10-0
Keshav Maharaj 6-1-26-0
--IANS
gau/dg