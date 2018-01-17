India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Final Scoreboard

Centurion, Jan 17 (IANS) Following is the final scoreboard of the second cricket Test between South Africa and India here on Wednesday.

South Africa (First Innings): 335

India (First Innings): 307

South Africa (Second Innings): 258

India (Second Innings):

Murali Vijay b Rabada 9

Lokesh Rahul c Maharaj b Lungi Ngidi 4

Cheteshwar Pujara run out (de Villiers/de Kock) 19

Virat Kohli lbw b Lungi Ngidi 5

Parthiv Patel c Morne Morkel b Rabada 19

Rohit Sharma c de Villiers b Rabada 47

Hardik Pandya c de Kock b Lungi Ngidi 6

Ravichandran Ashwin c de Kock b Lungi Ngidi 3

Mohammed Shami c Morne Morkel b Lungi Ngidi 28

Ishant Sharma not out 4

Jasprit Bumrah c Philander b Lungi Ngidi 2

Extras 5 (b 4, w 1)

Total 151 all out (in 50.2 Overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Murali Vijay, 7.5 ov), 2-16 (Lokesh Rahul, 11.1 ov), 3-26 (Virat Kohli, 15.6 ov), 4-49 (Cheteshwar Pujara, 26.1 ov), 5-65 (Parthiv Patel, 29.5 ov), 6-83 (Hardik Pandya, 35.3 ov), 7-87 (Ravichandran Ashwin, 37.1 ov), 8-141 (Rohit Sharma, 47.2 ov), 9-145 (Mohammed Shami, 48.2 ov), 10-151 (Jasprit Bumrah, 50.2 ov)

Bowling:

Vernon Philander 10-3-25-0

Kagiso Rabada 14-3-47-3

Lungisani Ngidi 12.2-3-39-6

Morne Morkel 8-3-10-0

Keshav Maharaj 6-1-26-0

