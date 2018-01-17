India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Final Scoreboard

Indo Asian News Service

Centurion, Jan 17 (IANS) Following is the final scoreboard of the second cricket Test between South Africa and India here on Wednesday.

South Africa (First Innings): 335

India (First Innings): 307

South Africa (Second Innings): 258

India (Second Innings):

Murali Vijay b Rabada 9

Lokesh Rahul c Maharaj b Lungi Ngidi 4

Cheteshwar Pujara run out (de Villiers/de Kock) 19

Virat Kohli lbw b Lungi Ngidi 5

Parthiv Patel c Morne Morkel b Rabada 19

Rohit Sharma c de Villiers b Rabada 47

Hardik Pandya c de Kock b Lungi Ngidi 6

Ravichandran Ashwin c de Kock b Lungi Ngidi 3

Mohammed Shami c Morne Morkel b Lungi Ngidi 28

Ishant Sharma not out 4

Jasprit Bumrah c Philander b Lungi Ngidi 2

Extras 5 (b 4, w 1)

Total 151 all out (in 50.2 Overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Murali Vijay, 7.5 ov), 2-16 (Lokesh Rahul, 11.1 ov), 3-26 (Virat Kohli, 15.6 ov), 4-49 (Cheteshwar Pujara, 26.1 ov), 5-65 (Parthiv Patel, 29.5 ov), 6-83 (Hardik Pandya, 35.3 ov), 7-87 (Ravichandran Ashwin, 37.1 ov), 8-141 (Rohit Sharma, 47.2 ov), 9-145 (Mohammed Shami, 48.2 ov), 10-151 (Jasprit Bumrah, 50.2 ov)

Bowling:

Vernon Philander 10-3-25-0

Kagiso Rabada 14-3-47-3

Lungisani Ngidi 12.2-3-39-6

Morne Morkel 8-3-10-0

Keshav Maharaj 6-1-26-0

