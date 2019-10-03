India vs South Africa 1st Test: Rohit Sharma-Mayank Agarwal breaks 15-year-old Sehwag-Gambhir record

Rohit hit his first century as a test opener on day 1 while his opening partner Mayank Agarwal got his maiden test hundred on the second day of the first test. The duo openers set some more new records in their maiden Test as opening partners. The duo even went on to break the 15-year-old record for the highest opening stand for India in Test matches against South Africa held by Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.