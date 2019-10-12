India vs SA women: Punam Raut calls it 'easy victory' after winning 2nd ODI

India women cricket team continued their winning juggernaut against South Africa as they an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series on Friday. While addressing the press conference after the win, Skipper Punam Raut said that it was not a difficult match and they are working on to chase the score more easily. India gunned down the 248-run target with five wickets in hands. This was also India's highest successful run-chase in ODI cricket. India will now play South Africa in the third and final ODI on October 14.