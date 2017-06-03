India vs Pakistan cricket 2017: List of screenings organised across Bengaluru this Sunday

MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images
It's a Sunday and there's an India vs Pakistan cricket match happening on TV... need we say more?
The big ICC Champions Trophy 2017 opener for both the countries may not be taking place in India, which does come as a dampener for millions of Indian cricket fans who would have wanted to flock to the stadium, but hey, the TV does always come as a help to us!
Though cricket is the favourite sport of the nation, the screenings of matches are organised in a very few places. In pubs and bars across metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune... it's always beer and football that rules the roost.
But again, an India vs Pakistan match after such a long time... that too on a Sunday, is a memorable prospect anyway.
Top pubs and bars, therefore, across Bengaluru, have organised special screenings for the match. And yeah, this is definitely not a joint screening, unless in the rarest of the rare occasions, a Pakistani tourist is visiting India and happens to drop down in one of these places!
NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty Images
Screenings in Bangalore:
Koramangala Social
Address: 118, 3rd Floor, Koramangala Industrial Area, 7th Block, Above Bodyworks Spa, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095
Phone: 080 4051 5253
ENTRY FREE!
Church Street Social
Address: 46/1, Cobalt Building, Church Street, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001
Phone: 080 4171 3016
ENTRY FREE!
Whitefield Social
Address: 29, Ground Floor, Phoenix Marketcity, ITPL Main Rd, Devasandra Industrial Estate, Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560048
Phone: 080 3316 6661
ENTRY FREE!
Facebook event page for all three places.
Vapour Pub & Brewery
Address: No. 773, HAL 2nd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038
Phone: 099000 88192
ENTRY FREE!
Smaaash
Address: 2nd Floor, 1 MG - Lido Mall, Trinity Circle, MG Road, Someshwarpura, Ulsoor, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008
Phone: 080 2506 6900
ENTRY FREE!
Jonah's
Address: 124, 12th Main Rd, 7th Cross, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038
Phone: 9535029732
All-inclusive fee: 1800 INR
Big Pitcher
Address: 4121, LR Arcade, HAL 2nd Stage, Ward 88, Old Airport Road, Next To Leela Palace, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008
Phone: 080 3951 0577
ENTRY FREE!
Café Mojo
Address: #20, Vasavi Building, Second Floor, Above Truffles, St.Marks Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001
Phone: 080 4144 0073
ENTRY FREE!
