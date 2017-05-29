India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2017 welcomed with some classic spoof videos! Watch latest Mauka Mauka ad

The ICC Champions Trophy are all ready to begin from June 1, 2017, and the most awaited match of the season is the face-off between India and Pakistan on June 4, 2017. Cricket fans cannot contain their excitement for the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2017 match, and it can clearly be seen by the numerous spoof videos and the discussions on the match that have already flooded the social media. The best of these ad videos has been a parody of the traditional and famous Mauka Mauka video series by V Seven Pictures. The video is instantly going viral as people cannot stop talking about the most awaited match. ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Schedule PDF Download: CT 2017 Full Time Table with India vs Pakistan Match Fixtures & Venue Details



The V Seven Pictures video has already gained more than one million views and is a spoof of the famous Mauka Mauka ads that were made to promote numerous India vs Pakistan cricket matches. The Mauka Mauka Spoof video gives a summary of the entire controversy and rumours surrounding India’s partici[ation in the Champions Trophy 2017 and ends with one of the most impactful lines. The 3-minute-22-second video shows the journey of Indian and Pakistani cricket team at a travel agent’s office and makes subtle digs at our neighbours.

The video is a mix of some serious issues of conflict between India and Pakistan and the match and will probably give you an adrenaline rush. While a majority of people are arguing that the video lacks the charm of all the Mauka Mauka videos and especially miss the famous Mauka man, the end dialogue, “Cricket hi aise jagah hai jaha tujhe harane pe saboot nahi dena padhta” which translates to “Cricket is the only place where we don not need to prove that we beat you” is working its charm slowly and steadily on the Indian crowd.

Watch the Mauka Mauka India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2017 video here

The Mauka Mauka ads were originally designed for Star Sports to promote the India vs Pakistan matches and made the Mauka man into a celebrity of a sort. However, the broadcasting channel has now turned to a fresh ad series to promote the India vs Pakistan match at ICC Champions Trophy which clearly does not have the spark of the Mauka Mauka series. The India vs Pakistan match in ICC Champions trophy may as well be the rare moment that the two teams face each other as the India government has announced that no Ind-Pak series will be held till the tension between the countries reduces. Cricket fans are still super excited to watch this India vs Pakistan match and hope that history repeats and India win the match once again.