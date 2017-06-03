India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2017: PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan gives Pakistan players pep talk ahead of crucial tie

Shaharyar Khan asked Pakistan players to take on Virat Kohli and boys with confidence.

On the eve of the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan met the players and gave them a pep talk for the most anticipated match of the Champions Trophy 2017. He asked his players to take on Virat Kohli and boys with confidence.

Shaharyar told Pakistan players that Pakistan fans around the world have tremendous expectations from the Pakistan cricket team, so they shouldn’t let them down.

"Shaharyar Khan met with the players and team management today in Birmingham ahead of their opening match against India on June 4. He stressed on the need of showing fighting spirit and playing with complete unity.

“He emphasized on the players to play the game with composure, confidence, and discipline. He also stated that Pakistan-India match has a huge viewership and a large number of people are anxious and fully involved in the game and the team has to come up to the expectations of Pakistan,” a PCB release said.

The chairman of PCB also told his team that if it plays to potential, it could lift the trophy as well.

"We have a young and talented team under the leadership of Sarfraz Ahmed and if the boys play at the optimum level of their capacity and talent they would succeed in their aim in the Champions Trophy," Khan said.

Shaharyar also said that the great rivalry between India and Pakistan also needs players to maintain the sporting spirit.

“India-Pakistan match is a great Competition and I expect from the players to demonstrate a high level of sporting spirit,” he said.

Whenever India and Pakistan take on each, the cricket fans across the world become standstill, and the fans love the intensity of the match.

However, though India and Pakistan meet each other in ICC events, they don’t play bilateral series since 2012-2013 due to cross-border firing.

The Indian sports minister Vijay Goel made it clear that terrorism and cricket can’s run at the same time.